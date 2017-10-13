The value of a £1 coin

Theresa May has plunged Britain into a mini version of the currency trauma from which India hasn’t yet recovered. Perhaps she wanted to bankrupt her arch-opponent Jeremy Corbyn, suspecting him of stashing away a fortune in the one-pound coins that she has decreed will cease to be legal tender on October 15. Perhaps it’s one of her own senior ministers she’s most wary of. I first realised change was afoot when the ranks of British Library lockers confronted me with a new locking device. The old locks clicked shut when you slipped in a pound coin, which tinkled back ...