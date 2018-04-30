The way forward for state-run banks

Public sector banks (PSBs) are demoralised. They fear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and Central Information Commission (CIC). They are short of equity capital. Their corporate credit business is beset with problems.

In this article, we offer strategies for the big questions. What should PSBs do with borrowers who have defaulted? How should they make corporate credit decisions? In the long run, India should privatise the PSBs. But this will not happen anytime soon. A large private banking system ...