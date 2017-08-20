The way out for Infosys

Though the skirmishes have been going on for some months, the real war at Infosys may have just begun. After adopting a placatory stance initially, the company’s board on Friday launched a frontal attack on co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, blaming him for putting Vishal Sikka, former managing director and chief executive officer, under a “continuous assault”, which led to his abrupt exit. This is a serious allegation against an individual whose voice still carries a lot of weight as far as public perception is concerned. Predictably, Mr Murthy hit back, saying while he ...