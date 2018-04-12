The wealth of nations

Books and columns devoted to trends in national income (mainly gross domestic product) are legion. But we have to remind ourselves that national income is a flow (typically per year) stemming from a nation’s underlying stock of productive wealth in all its forms.

Yet, very rarely do we come across a book or article which focuses on national wealth. The last few months have been a refreshing exception. November 2017 saw the release of Surjit Bhalla’s thoroughly engaging and provocative The New Wealth of Nations, which attributes most of human social and economic progress to ...