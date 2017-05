Advertising guru David Ogilvy famously said the is not a moron, “she’s your wife”. As India Inc splits hairs over its preparedness ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out on July 1, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (pictured) has decided to invoke “the wife” yet again. In a tweet he compared the new tax with one’s wife. “# is like your wife/Reporting will increase/Little complicated/No ‘idhar udhar’ allowed/If you don’t remember some dates, aap gaye,” he explained.