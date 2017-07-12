The world's most disastrous CEO

An unprincipled businessman in the White House is a liability for the world

An unprincipled businessman in the White House is a liability for the world

A gormless elder son who may have just pushed his father into treasonous hot water, a controversy involving a Russian lawyer with close links to the sinister Vladimir Putin and a playboy tabloid journalist turned music producer with Kremlin oligarch connections — if they’re looking for one, the scriptwriters for Season 6 of House of Cards have a ready-made plot at hand. But business leaders who have openly or secretly admired Donald Trump’s heretical chutzpah should consider his five months in charge as a cautionary tale. “The reality is that his ...

Kanika Datta