The wrong message

Following a report that the production of the Nano car in Tata Motors’ Gujarat plant had crashed, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi argued – while campaigning in that poll-bound state – that it revealed the “death” of “Make in India”.

Mr Gandhi further stated that Rs 33,000 crore of Gujarati money had been given as inducements to Tata Motors with respect to Nano’s production in the state, and that had been turned to “ash”. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the high-profile ...