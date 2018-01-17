The wrong picture: IRCTC draws Twitterati's wrath for image goof-ups

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was at the receiving end of bitter criticism on Twitter for depicting wrong pictures in its advertising campaign. The Indian Railways subsidiary used the pictures of an ISKCON temple in place of the Puri Jagannath temple in its Bharat Darshan campaign. Twitter users took on the Indian Railways and IRCTC for not verifying facts before launching a campaign.
Following the social media backlash, IRCTC issued a formal apology on Wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU