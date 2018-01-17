JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Punjab's bugbear: Minister thinks Chandigarh is cutting state's revenue

Show love, get money: Mamata's formula for attracting investors to Bengal
Business Standard

The wrong picture: IRCTC draws Twitterati's wrath for image goof-ups

The Indian Railways subsidiary used the pictures of an ISKCON temple in place of the Puri Jagannath temple in its Bharat Darshan campaign

Business Standard 

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was at the receiving end of bitter criticism on Twitter for depicting wrong pictures in its advertising campaign. The Indian Railways subsidiary used the pictures of an ISKCON temple in place of the Puri Jagannath temple in its Bharat Darshan campaign. Twitter users took on the Indian Railways and IRCTC for not verifying facts before launching a campaign.

Following the social media backlash, IRCTC issued a formal apology on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements