Their border too

In spite of discreet efforts from the Indian government to tone down the border confrontations between Indian and Chinese troops, the story has continued to stay in the headlines. Some such clashes are inevitable as both countries ramp up infrastructure spending on their respective sides of the border. A more sensible and less extreme approach must be devised that ensures that these incidents do not poison Indo-Chinese relations more generally. As the foreign secretary reportedly said, such incidents have happened before, and both governments will have to continue to manage their ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?