There is a fiscal, political imperative to act: OECD's Pascal Saint-Amans

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) recently came out with an interim report on the tax challenges arising from digitalisation. The final report is expected in 2020.

Amidst consensus on the need to tax digital businesses, countries remain divided in their approach. In an email interaction, Pascal Saint-Amans, director, OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, tells Sudipto Dey why countries are finding it challenging to tax digital businesses. Edited excerpts: What is your reaction to the proposals by the European Union (EU) for a digital tax ...