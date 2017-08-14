They also said this

First, the caveat. Most global business honchos and observers who have spoken on India, either during their visit to the country recently or with Indian media abroad, have a good word on the boldness and the direction of policy reform of the Modi government and India’s — still strong by global comparison — around seven per cent growth. So of late you have read the headlines that pat the government on the back — India on the right track, bullish on the country and its leadership, the country being the biggest focus for the multinational, Modi tackling difficult ...