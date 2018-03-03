Think the unthinkable: Can Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister in 2019?

Politically, even though it seems counter-intuitive, we seem to have entered the doldrums.

With the next general election just 13 months away and two major state Assembly elections six or eight months away, political experts are asking the same questions over and over again: How many seats will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lose in 2014 and, if it loses around 100, will Narendra Modi be able to continue as prime minister? To avoid the increasingly tedious analysis of — and commentary on — the BJP, I want to steer the discussion away to the Congress which has 48 MPs in ...