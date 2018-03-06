This is Parliament, not a bazaar: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs

Gifts from NE At the (BJP) parliamentary party meeting, angavastram, brought by the party from the three northeastern states where elections were recently held, were distributed among party They were also offered prasad from Assam’s famous Kamakhya temple, which is believed by the faithful to be the protector of the Northeast region. Protests irk Naidu On Tuesday, Chairman (pictured) castigated for displaying banners and placards as they entered the Well of the House. “This is not the way. This is Parliament; not a bazaar,” he said. Naidu said the MPs were insulting themselves and turning Parliament into a joke. Later, at a meeting with leaders of various political parties, Naidu said he didn’t wish to run the House if members continued to behave irresponsibly. The leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others tried to placate Naidu.

In the Rajya Sabha, barring the (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal, members of nearly all other parties were in the Well of the House to protest on one issue or the other. This included the BJP ally, the Telugu Desam Party.