This time a nephew: Paswan appoints Prince Raj as student wing's president

Dynasty continues to rule in yet another party. On Tuesday, (LJP) chief (pictured), union minister for food, consumer affairs and public distribution, appointed his nephew as the president of the party's student wing.

Prince Raj, Paswan's nephew, is the son of LJP Lok Sabha MP Ram Chandra Paswan, who is the younger brother of Raj had also contested the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015 but lost. Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag is also a Lok Sabha member and is seen as the 71-year-old leader's successor. Pashupati Kumar Paras, the second brother of Paswan, is currently a member of the legislative council (MLC) in Bihar and a minister in the Nitish Kumar government.