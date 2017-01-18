This time, plan better

There has been a great deal of discussion around the rationale and implications of the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from circulation. Whatever the merits, it is obvious that the move destabilised money supply considerably; and so it is past time to give serious consideration to the question of what the new equilibrium for the money supply should be and how it will be accomplished. The government has stated in the Rajya Sabha that on November 2 there were 17,165 million Rs 500 notes and 6,858 million Rs 1,000 notes in circulation, which in value terms add up to Rs ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?