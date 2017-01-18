This time, plan better

RBI should lay out its strategy for remonetisation

There has been a great deal of discussion around the rationale and implications of the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from circulation. Whatever the merits, it is obvious that the move destabilised money supply considerably; and so it is past time to give serious consideration to the question of what the new equilibrium for the money supply should be and how it will be accomplished. The government has stated in the Rajya Sabha that on November 2 there were 17,165 million Rs 500 notes and 6,858 million Rs 1,000 notes in circulation, which in value terms add up to Rs ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment