This year, let's keep an open heart

If the start of the year is a portent to what lies ahead, I’d like to believe the clear blue skies and the clean air we’re breathing in small-town Bikaner, with water so sweet you feel obliged to have glassfuls even though it’s cold, is possible in Delhi.

The winter sun — something rare in the smog-choked capital — is the perfect antidote to big city stresses and tensions, and its warmth is soporific, making one nostalgic about afternoon siestas and a slower pace of life. And one is left wondering whether those who have the good fortune of such quiet lives ...