Three eminent economists criticise estimates of job losses

In July 2017, I wrote in this column that the number of people employed during January-April 2017 was 1.5 million less than those employed in September-December 2016. The number of employed fell from 406.5 million to 405 million. Employment fell further to 404.6 million during May-August 2017. I had conjectured that the 1.5 million fall in employment during January-April 2017 could be attributed to the November 2016 demonetisation. I had also added a caveat that the fall could also be because of seasonality but since we do not have a long time-series it was not possible to adjust the ...