Three films and one sad story

The sad story of three films reveals how our claim to be democratic is often hollow. No doubt we hold frequent elections and change governments but we cannot tolerate what we disagree with or do not approve of.

Yet free speech lies at the heart of democracy whilst voting and competitive politics is only its outer form. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is a director’s interpretation of a story derived from a 16th century poem. He has the right to tell it as he wants. If he chooses to convey emotions rather than alleged “fact” or give precedence to ...