Three years of transformation

Let's say govt creates new bureaucracy for cow protection. Oh wait, no, they're actually doing that

Let's say govt creates new bureaucracy for cow protection. Oh wait, no, they're actually doing that

Let me ask a serious question of those who vocally argued for Narendra Modi during his rise to power in 2013-14: What did they think India would be talking about on his third anniversary as prime minister? I’m not sure what they would reply, but I suspect it would be something about new jobs, a freshly dynamic private sector, administrative and economic reform, investment in military reorganisation, a fresh approach to long-standing foreign policy problems. At least, these are the claims the less obviously religiously-inspired followers of Modi made at the time. What are, ...

Mihir S Sharma