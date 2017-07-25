Thriving on pluralism

Outgoing Pranab Mukherjee, in his last televised address to the nation, has said that the soul of India resides in and tolerance. India has been thriving on a pluralistic society that reflects unity in diversity from which it derives its major strength.

He said the pristine glory of India was that it is not merely a geographical entity but carries with it a history of ideas, philosophy, intellect, industrial genius, craft innovation and experience.

It was great to hear such words from Mukherjee. India is very much all that he described it to be. It is perhaps the only country in the world that is enshrined in the Constitution as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic. It guarantees freedom of expression to everyone, so long as it is used constructively for the welfare of society.

India is now faced with huge challenges and threats, both from within and outside. These need to be tackled with foresight, determination, and purpose for the safety of its people and the security of the country.

“Terror” and “corruption” have been consistently retarding growth and should be dealt with an iron hand. The new incumbent, Ramnath Kovind, is known for his knowledge and humble and simple approach. He has a tough job on his hands to uphold the spirit of India.

​ Srinivasan Umashankar Nagpur

