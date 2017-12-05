Thumbs down for subsidies

The much-awaited mid-term review of the government’s Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20), released on Tuesday, has pressed almost all the right buttons in order to shore up India’s anaemic export growth. By focusing on the problems exporters have been facing on account of the roll-out of the goods and services tax, the review has recognised the urgent need to reduce the procedural burden of the new indirect taxes regime on exports.

In an attempt to address concerns over both jobs and exports, the modified policy has raised incentives for a host of exporters. The enhanced incentives ...