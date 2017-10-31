Thumbs up from World Bank

The release of the World Bank's 2018 global rankings on the ease of doing business has delivered some much-needed good economic news. India is now ranked 100 worldwide – a jump of 30 places – putting it in the set of 10 “most improved” economies. This is a shot in the arm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which had set out to breach the top 50 economies worldwide in terms of this index. After a somewhat slow start – for instance, last year, India improved just one rank – it appears that the government’s efforts are now ...