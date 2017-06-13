Time for a reshuffle

Cabinet reorganisation should not be postponed further

Cabinet reorganisation should not be postponed further

The Narendra Modi-led government is at present enjoying a rare luxury — it is going through a brief moment in its rule when elections are not an immediate concern. The question, however, is how it plans to use this breather. This pause comes just as the government has completed three years in office and is now entering the crucial last two years before it faces the electorate in 2019. It has also registered handsome victories in the recently concluded state elections but as it looks ahead there are growing concerns on the economic growth front. As such, this is a good time for the PM ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment