Fertiliser Minister Ananth Kumar started his media briefing in Parliament house half an hour late on Monday, eating into the slot scheduled for the All India Congress Committee (AICC). But Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi tried to appear calm. “This is a small issue...they can be pardoned. They have done bigger things than this,” he said wryly, as he waited outside. Kumar, who was due to start at 3.30 pm, continued his address till 4.30 pm. At one point, an AICC media department official walked in and whispered into the ears of junior Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya to, perhaps, urge Kumar to wind up, but he was ignored. It was another few minutes before Kumar finally wrapped up.
Time is of the essence
Fertiliser Minister Ananth Kumar started his media briefing in Parliament house half an hour late
Business Standard February 6, 2017 Last Updated at 22:39 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTM2Y3
