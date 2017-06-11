Time of the contrarian

Braced for bursts of profit-booking, they might do better than traders

Braced for bursts of profit-booking, they might do better than traders

A start-up recently seeded the Internet with some blatantly fake news. It created a website and bought a URL similar to a well-known American media site. On the fake website, it claimed Azim Premji had invested a huge sum in it. The business model: The start-up would collect and analyse social media posts about listed corporates to see if the comments were ‘net-positive’ or ‘net-negative’ for specific companies. It would trade long on corporates with net-positive posts, and trade short on corporates with net-negative posts. It claimed it did this with 87 per ...

Devangshu Datta