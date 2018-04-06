Time to enforce a cost-plus pricing formula for petrol and diesel

Early this week, retail prices of petrol and diesel reached new highs, thanks to the steady rise in the price of international crude oil. The price of the Indian basket of crude oil has jumped 37 per cent in the last 10 months to $63.80 in March.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has done well to reject demands for lowering the excise duty on fuel and has argued that the only way the incidence of taxes on petroleum products can be reduced is by including them in the goods and services tax (GST) regime. But this cannot be done in a hurry. States and the Centre will have to agree to a timeline ...