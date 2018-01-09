Time to reaffirm the Constitution of India

Recently, comments by a Union minister that his party was committed to changing the Constitution of India led to widespread concern. It is reassuring that subsequently these remarks were retracted and the authority of the Constitution was upheld.

Nevertheless, political and social trends in the country over the past several years, including under different political dispensations, have resulted in blurring the fundamental tenets which underlie the Constitution. The Constitution of India is a very important document not only because it sets out the structure of the Indian state, ...