Time to stamp out gender disparity

Look at this. Women comprise 30.3 per cent of the total cultivators and 42.7 per cent of agricultural labour (2011 Census). Nearly 24 per cent of fish farmers are women. In as many as 23 of the 29 states, women’s share in the total workforce in agriculture, forestry and fisheries is over 50 per cent. In states such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, this share exceeds 70 per cent. Typically, their contribution to agriculture is more in hilly regions than in the plains. In the case of different farming activities, their participation is 47 per cent in cotton and tea ...