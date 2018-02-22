Time to take a call: Letter to BS on Prasar Bharati crisis

JUST IN
The appointment of an IAS officer to a post and recommendations of two journalists at a specific salary bracket are not isolated cases

This refers to “Why Prasar Bharati” (February 21). Like in aviation, the government does not have any right to be in the broadcasting business. It is an open secret that Prasar Bharati does not run independently. The appointment of an IAS officer to a post and recommendations of two journalists at a specific salary bracket are not isolated cases.

There is no love lost between Prasar Bharati and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hence it is not surprising that the former has turned down a resolution passed by the ministry to appoint an IAS on the board. They are right in saying that it will amount to infringement of their autonomy. When the exchequer’s money is being spent to run such institutions, it is time the government took a call on their very existence. Anyway, private broadcasters have reached every nook and corner of the country with far better infrastructure and quality; so I see no reason to live with Prasar Bharati. Bal Govind Noida Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

