Time to take a call: Letter to BS on Prasar Bharati crisis

This refers to “Why Prasar Bharati” (February 21). Like in aviation, the government does not have any right to be in the broadcasting business. It is an open secret that does not run independently. The appointment of an IAS officer to a post and recommendations of two journalists at a specific salary bracket are not isolated cases.

There is no love lost between and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hence it is not surprising that the former has turned down a resolution passed by the ministry to appoint an IAS on the board.