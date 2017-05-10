TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Siemens March quarter results: Doubling of new orders lends comfort
Business Standard

Time travel to colonial India?

Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws

Business Standard 

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha member and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a news report about an imam, who refuses to remove the red beacon atop his car. According to the website report, Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati has argued that he would remove the red beacon only at the order of the British government. The imam, who was in the news six months back, for issuing a fatwa on the demonetisation decision, argued that it was the British government which permitted him to use a red beacon on his car. When it was pointed out that he lived in the Independent India and not under the British Raj, Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws, which he said it hadn’t yet. Owaisi appended a pithy comment to the news report: “Imam saheb ko Maleeka Elizabeth ke durbar mein bhej diya jaye (the imam should be sent to the court of Queen Elizabeth).”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Time travel to colonial India?

Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws

Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws On Wednesday, Lok Sabha member and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a news report about an imam, who refuses to remove the red beacon atop his car. According to the website report, Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati has argued that he would remove the red beacon only at the order of the British government. The imam, who was in the news six months back, for issuing a fatwa on the demonetisation decision, argued that it was the British government which permitted him to use a red beacon on his car. When it was pointed out that he lived in the Independent India and not under the British Raj, Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws, which he said it hadn’t yet. Owaisi appended a pithy comment to the news report: “Imam saheb ko Maleeka Elizabeth ke durbar mein bhej diya jaye (the imam should be sent to the court of Queen Elizabeth).”
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Time travel to colonial India?

Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha member and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a news report about an imam, who refuses to remove the red beacon atop his car. According to the website report, Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati has argued that he would remove the red beacon only at the order of the British government. The imam, who was in the news six months back, for issuing a fatwa on the demonetisation decision, argued that it was the British government which permitted him to use a red beacon on his car. When it was pointed out that he lived in the Independent India and not under the British Raj, Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws, which he said it hadn’t yet. Owaisi appended a pithy comment to the news report: “Imam saheb ko Maleeka Elizabeth ke durbar mein bhej diya jaye (the imam should be sent to the court of Queen Elizabeth).”

image
Business Standard
177 22