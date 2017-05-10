Time travel to colonial India?

Barkati said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha member and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief shared a news report about an imam, who refuses to remove the red beacon atop his car. According to the website report, Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam has argued that he would remove the red beacon only at the order of the British government. The imam, who was in the news six months back, for issuing a fatwa on the demonetisation decision, argued that it was the British government which permitted him to use a red beacon on his car. When it was pointed out that he lived in the Independent India and not under the British Raj, said the Indian government should first formulate its own laws, which he said it hadn’t yet. Owaisi appended a pithy comment to the news report: “Imam saheb ko Maleeka Elizabeth ke durbar mein bhej diya jaye (the imam should be sent to the court of Queen Elizabeth).”



Business Standard