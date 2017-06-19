Time up for the BBB?

Do we need the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) headed by Vinod Rai anymore? The question is prompted by the setting up of a committee to appoint chiefs of four state financial institutions, IIFCL, IFCI, SIDBI and the Exim Bank. The BBB was set up in April 2016. Its principal task was to select heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions. Other tasks were advising PSBs on strategy and helping them formulate “innovative” capital-raising plans. The principal task has now been whittled down. The heads of the four financial institutions will be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?