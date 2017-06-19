Time up for the BBB?

Let Vinod Rai focus on BCCI - enough there to keep him fully occupied

Do we need the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) headed by Vinod Rai anymore? The question is prompted by the setting up of a committee to appoint chiefs of four state financial institutions, IIFCL, IFCI, SIDBI and the Exim Bank. The BBB was set up in April 2016. Its principal task was to select heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions. Other tasks were advising PSBs on strategy and helping them formulate “innovative” capital-raising plans. The principal task has now been whittled down. The heads of the four financial institutions will be ...

T T Ram Mohan