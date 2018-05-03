Timely advice: PM has rightly stressed on the need to conserve water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, during his previous ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, to take up rainwater preservation measures ahead of the arrival of the monsoon is both timely and need-based.

The most opportune period to carry out the groundwork for gathering rainwater, such as building rainwater harvesting structures and sprucing up catchment areas of water bodies, is the pre-monsoon phase between April and July. The need for such measures has assumed added urgency this year as water resources have already begun to dwindle and many of them may vanish as the summer ...