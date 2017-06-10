Tirupur textile hub says 18% rate too high

18 per cent rate would affect the hosiery sector badly, says A C Eswaran

The textile hub of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is worried about the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for different segments in the production chain. It says this will put pressure on working capital of job work units and that 20-30 per cent of these might have to close down. The Tirupur textile industry does business worth at least ~50,000 crore every year, export and domestic. And, employes over a million people. Raja M Shanmugham, president, Tirupur Exporters Association, says at least 80 per cent of units in Tirupur are dependent on job work on the multiple stages of garment manufacture. The 18 per cent rate would now be applicable at each of these stages."The worry is the fate of the hundreds of micro and small units which were never under any tax purview so far," says T R Vijaya Kumar, managing director, CBC Fashions (Asia).South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association president A C Eswaran added that an 18 per cent rate would affect the hosiery sector badly, as most of the ...

The textile hub of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is worried about the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for different segments in the production chain. It says this will put pressure on working capital of job work units and that 20-30 per cent of these might have to close down. The Tirupur textile industry does business worth at least Rs 50,000 crore every year, export and domestic. And, employes over a million people. Raja M Shanmugham, president, Tirupur Exporters Association, says at least 80 per cent of units in Tirupur are dependent on job work on the multiple stages of garment ...

T E Narasimhan