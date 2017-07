The phrase “marriages are made in heaven” is cropping up all too often these days to describe unexpected partnerships. Israeli Prime Minister used the phrase to describe the Israel-India partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to that country. It’s a different story altogether but Netanyahu earlier said the same thing about Israel’s friendship with China. Closer home Rajiv Lall, the managing director and vice-chairman of Infrastructure Development Finance Company, used the phrase to describe the Mumbai-headquartered financial services firm’s proposed merger with the Chennai-based Shriram Group.