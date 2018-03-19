Too many clamps still in Goods and Services tax rules

In its 26th meeting, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to defer implementation of e-wallets for exporters, introduce a new return filing system, the reverse charge mechanism for certain types of transactions and tax deduction/collection at source, and introduce e-way bills for inter-state transactions from April 1.

Some problems of exporters remain unaddressed. The Council did decide to extend the present dispensation of Integrated GST (IGST) exemption for import by export-oriented units (EOUs) and under advance authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) ...