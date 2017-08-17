Too much information

The blunt language of Hamid Ansari’s farewell speech to Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gratuitous response to them was a hot debate topic on the evening TV fight shows, but it is the former’s last acts as vice-president that urgently suggest a rethink of the need for two exclusive channels, Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV, to cover parliamentary proceedings. The problem is an institutional one. Rajya Sabha TV is owned and operated by the Rajya Sabha, of which the vice-president is the constitutional head, and, likewise, Lok Sabha TV comes under the purview ...