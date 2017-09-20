Tax officials seem more than gung-ho about the goods and services tax (GST). At a meeting with top lawyers, a highly placed tax official was asked if the new tax would impact the prospects of the current dispensation in the next general elections. He could barely hide his optimism. “Globally, whenever a government has adopted the GST, it has lost an ensuing election,” the officer said. “But here, the incumbent will not just win but win with a bigger majority.”
Too sure, too soon?
