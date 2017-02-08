Touchdown or take-off?

The defence equipment expo, earlier held in Delhi, was taken to Goa on the insistence of Parrikar

The defence equipment expo, earlier held in Delhi, was taken to Goa on the insistence of Parrikar

Is India’s aviation capital’s flagship show flying off to Goa? This might well be the last year the Aero India show is held in As the metal birds land in the city for the show next week, rumours have again started that in the next round, scheduled for 2019, the event could be shifted to Goa — just like Defexpo was, last year. The defence equipment expo, earlier held in Delhi, was taken to Goa on the insistence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who hails from the state. An industry executive quipped that Goa was “a nice place to go for a holiday, but not for business. Bengaluru’s traffic mess is a problem, but it does have the infrastructure to handle the metal birds”.



Business Standard