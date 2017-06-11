Tough luck for financial consumers

Last Thursday, a new Bill, Financial Choice Act, was passed by the US House of Representatives. The Bill, which will now be debated in the Senate, is a frontal attack on the Obama-era financial regulations, created to prevent a recurrence of the horrendous losses and pain inflicted by the global financial crisis, with the US as its epicentre. That crisis was caused by mutating risky home loans into a stream of toxic derivatives in the labs of global investment banks and were then gleefully traded by testosterone-fuelled traders, blinded by greed. The result was a massive destruction of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?