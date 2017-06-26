Towards a clean energy workforce

The current median age in India is 27.6 years. Over the next 20-25 years, about 600 million additional people will join the workforce. Many of the sectors, which traditionally accounted for large employment, are now adding fewer jobs year-on-year. Employment in public sector enterprises has decreased from a peak of 1.49 million in 2009-10 to 1.23 million in 2015-16. In Coal India, one of the country’s largest employers, average daily employment has declined from 370,000 to 350,000 between 2010 and 2014. Automation is going to hit annual job growth in almost all existing industries, ...

Arunabha Ghosh & Neeraj Kuldeep