Towards 'singularity'

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts theorise about singularity — a point in time when computers will surpass their creators in terms of general intelligence (whatever that is) and in broad-based problem-solving ability. Opinions differ on whether singularity is around the corner or centuries away or, indeed, at all attainable. Whatever the timelines, singularity has certainly edged closer. One key component of intelligence is auto-didacticism: The ability to teach oneself a skill. AI appears to be developing that attribute. Last year, the game of Go, which was considered the final ...