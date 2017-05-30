Toyota wants to ship left-hand drive cars from India

Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them. "We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?