Toyota wants to ship left-hand drive cars from India

Toyota has capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles at its two plants located near Bengaluru

Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them."We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, Thailand and Indonesia, have right-hand drive but the company has large manufacturing capacities in these countries.Toyota has the capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles in India at its two plants located in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The company sold 156,112 vehicles in the year ended March 31, 2017, leaving scope to ramp up exports. Toyota's exports from India were 12,748 vehicles. Tachibana said the expansion of exports from .

Ajay Modi