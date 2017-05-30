Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

RCom shares, bond continue to tumble amid debt concerns
Business Standard

Toyota wants to ship left-hand drive cars from India

Toyota has capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles at its two plants located near Bengaluru

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them. "We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Toyota wants to ship left-hand drive cars from India

Toyota has capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles at its two plants located near Bengaluru

Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them."We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, Thailand and Indonesia, have right-hand drive but the company has large manufacturing capacities in these countries.Toyota has the capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles in India at its two plants located in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The company sold 156,112 vehicles in the year ended March 31, 2017, leaving scope to ramp up exports. Toyota's exports from India were 12,748 vehicles. Tachibana said the expansion of exports from . Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them. "We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Toyota wants to ship left-hand drive cars from India

Toyota has capacity to manufacture 310,000 vehicles at its two plants located near Bengaluru

Toyota plans to make India a larger export base by shipping left-hand drive cars from the country. The Indian subsidiary of the world's second largest automobile maker produces only right-hand drive cars and exports some of them. "We produce right-hand drive cars in Indian plants. We want to be an export hub for left-hand drive vehicles," Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Business Standard in an interaction. The market for right-hand drive cars is limited because most countries drive on the right. Two of Toyota's large markets, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22