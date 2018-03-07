Trade facilitation finally at your doorstep

Even after the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) was ratified by the Indian government and it entered into force in February 2017, there was weariness about its tangible benefits for Indian trade or industry. Autonomous measures announced by the government to simplify customs documentation and ease procedures over the last few years were seen as sporadic, stand-alone measures with limited impact.

But the dots are beginning to connect. The combined effect of these changes has acquired the critical mass to generate real and measurable benefits for trade both in terms of time and cost ...