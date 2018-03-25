Trade war: WTO's dispute settlement body is slowly being rendered obsolete

As global markets continue to shake up over the impending fallout of a full-blown trade war initiated by the United States against China and other nations, the US administration is quietly pulling the plug on the crucial global mechanism designed to settle such disputes.

The dispute settlement body (DSB) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the principal body tasked with arbitration between nations on many trade disputes, is slowly being rendered obsolete. The US continues to block the appointment of appellate body members who are effectively chosen as judges by the ...