Bring back tradition but be sensitive to animals — that seems to be the mantra of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular Maharaja of Mysuru, during this The famous procession in typically has a lead elephant carrying a howdah with a goddess idol. Wadiyar, who has a degree in English and Economics from Boston, has asked the government whether a set of elephants could pull a chariot instead of making the lead elephant carry the nearly 750 kg howdah for the 5.5 km stretch. The Karnataka government is yet to take a call.