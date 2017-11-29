Trai takes the right call

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) must be complimented for its strong message that no one owns the internet and that it should be open and accessible to everyone.

The regulator has indeed walked the talk; Tuesday’s recommendations that internet service providers must treat all data on the internet equally means they cannot choose to speed up or slow down a particular service or charge different rates. There is also considerable merit in the argument that telecom companies should not be able to allot sites into fast and slow lanes, because that would allow them to ...