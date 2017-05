After Uttar Pradesh’s squads came under criticism for harassing young people, there are now plans to train its members on how to spot a “Romeo” and avoid public outrage. The will be holding for its personnel so that they are able to distinguish between friends and molesters. To be held twice a week, each batch will have 50 police personnel. While these squads seem to have got a nod from the state government, they have been warned not to create “unnecessary trouble for general public”.