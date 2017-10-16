Transformations cost jobs

Urban unemployment continues to remain elevated. At 7.5 per cent during the week ended October 15 it is lower than its recent peak level of 8.2 per cent in the previous week. But, the average urban unemployment rate of 7.85 per cent during the first fortnight of October is significantly higher than the levels seen during the preceding 12 months. Overall unemployment rate was around the same level as in the previous week, at 5.7-5.8 per cent. Employment has been hit by a series of shocks over the past one year. First it was demonetisation in November 2016 then Goods and ...