Transport infrastructure development: Ways to unlock growth, integration

Move away from single-asset view of traditional planning to building efficient, multi-modal networks

Asset owners are not only responsible for basic transportation infrastructure but their asset planning decisions also have an impact on an economy’s longer-term priorities. A broad perspective on infrastructure planning has an impact on fostering economic development, urban planning and affecting livability of cities. Thus, asset owners need to move away from a “single asset view” of traditional transport planning to building efficient and effective integrated multi-modal transport networks. International economic cooperation forums like the B20 and G20-country coalitions ...

Suresh Subudhi & Neetu Vasanta