Treacherous Sesame

At the World Economic Forum last month, Alibaba’s chief executive officer Jack Ma conducted an “Ask Me Anything” press conference. He dealt smoothly with many tricky questions, but there was one that he avoided. The query related to Sesame Credit, a behavioural grading system run by Ant Financial Services, a subsidiary of Alibaba. Sesame ranks users on their online habits, including shopping habits, surfing habits and posts on social media. Alibaba then uses the Sesame scores to offer discounts and freebies. Where this intrusive scheme starts to tread into seriously ...